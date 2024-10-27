Tulsa King season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Ready for revenge?

As we start to get prepared to see Tulsa King season 2 episode 8 on Paramount+ next week, there is so much to be excited about. However, at the same time, there are reasons to be nervous.

Remember this first and foremost: There are three episodes remaining this season, and with the tension where it is right now, things are going to ratchet up. People are certainly going to be in danger — other than Dwight, can you really say with 100% confidence that anyone is going to get out of this season alive?

First and foremost, let’s note that “Under New Management” is the title for Tulsa King season 2 episode 8, and it feels like Frank Grillo is going to get more opportunities to shine than ever before. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Bevilaqua prepares for revenge.

What will this revenge look like? Well, things are going to be getting rather ugly. That shouldn’t be that surprising just from revenge being mentioned here. From the moment that Grillo was cast in the season, it feels like this was the story we were going to be building to and now, the moment is finally here. No matter what happens here, be assured that it is going to carry into the remaining two episodes of the season.

Also, be assured of this: Dwight won’t be out of the woods. If he ever does, would this even be the same show? That’s a hard thing to even consider!

Why isn’t the streaming service giving out more info?

Well, the simplest answer we can give you is this: They don’t feel any incentive to do that, when there is going to be a desire for people to keep watching regardless. Also, there are some secrets that they are going to try and hide as long as possible.

