NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4: Austin Stowell on flashbacks

Even though only three episodes have aired so far for NCIS: Origins on CBS, we do nonetheless have a clear indicator of what the show is. We are seeing a lot of important stuff happen in the present as Leroy Jethro Gibbs continues to learn the ropes of being an agent. However, at the same time we are also getting peeks into his past, including the heartbreak that came with losing Shannon and Kelly.

Moving into episode 4 airing Monday and beyond, we do still think the past will be important — it has to be in order for Gibbs to move forward! We do tend to think that in some way, Lala is going to be important to his grieving process — we know from Mark Harmon’s narration that she is the actual reason we are getting this story! That has to matter, though the reasons for it are still somewhat mysterious.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Austin Stowell had the following to say about these flashbacks, while simultaneously admitting that the process of making them was not altogether easy:

“All of those flashbacks, to me, are really tough days because it is, I guess, the representation that we all probably yearn for … It’s a dream come to life, that so often we will dream about those who are gone. And when I’m performing those scenes, this is a reality at that point, I’m stepping into the dream and it’s really difficult to imagine those circumstances, to know that it will be gone afterward.

“It’s not like I jump out of that dream sequence and go back to another relationship or to better days. It’s going from imagining it, this moment of bliss, this really fleeting moment and then having it, and he’s back struggling. He’s back, he’s on the horse but doesn’t have control of the reins, and he’s trying to settle the waters. I’ll just say it’s very emotional every single time we do those flashbacks. And they’re really tough for me. I understand their purpose, and I certainly love doing what I do, but it’s not like I look forward to it.”

As strange as it would sound, we want these scenes to be difficult to do; after all, this really shows how much Austin cares about the role! This is something that is important to both the character, and also the journey that comes with watching him.

