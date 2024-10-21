NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4 spoilers: More on Gibbs’ grief

As you get yourselves prepared to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, know that it could be a tear-jerker. Heck, a lot of the ones early on will be.

One of the main reasons why the producers wanted to tell this particular story was to focus on a side of Jethro Gibbs right after losing his wife and daughter. You learn more about his early days as an agent, but also how he wrestles with his grief and how it challenges him on the job.

The other part of this show is still somewhat of a mystery — why Gibbs doesn’t even consider himself to be the main character of this story. Based on what he said in the pilot, he feels like Lala Dominguez is the real person that this is all about … but why? We may not get all the answers in NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4, but we sure hope that we inch a little bit closer.

Take a look below now to get some other insight all about what’s next:

“All’s Not Lost” – Still grieving the loss of his wife and daughter, Gibbs helps the team work a case involving a missing girl. The moment that irrevocably changed Gibbs’ life is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Oct. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The latter part of this is what is, perhaps, the most interesting. This life-changing moment could revolve Dominguez in some way, and she may have helped Gibbs to overcome what he was thinking and feeling through a lot of his early days on the job. It feels like producers feel no pressure to rush this story along, so that’s something to consider here, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







