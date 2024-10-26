Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage ratings boost season 2 odds

While there may not be an official season 2 renewal yet for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage at CBS, it feels inevitable. How can you not say that, based on some of the early ratings?

Last night’s second episode for the Young Sheldon sequel series ended up drawing just over 6.4 million viewers, down by a tiny amount versus what we saw back with the series premiere. This is enough to make us think that this audience is locked in, and for good reason — we did wonder whether or not this show would work in shifting to a multi-camera format a la The Big Bang Theory, but the writers have delivered! This show has its laugh-out-loud moments, but it also does not shy away from serious topics like anxiety and grief.

While the network has not announced a decision yet, we now anticipate that it will join another Thursday-night show in Matlock in getting an early renewal for more episodes. There is really no reason not to if there’s a feeling that the audience is going to stay locked-in for quite some time.

Is there a concern of viewer fatigue with this franchise? Sure, but we think one of the smartest things that CBS and Paramount did was make Young Sheldon available on Netflix leading up to the end. That allowed the numbers to go up for the final season and with that, the entire universe is in a stable place. There is also a spin-off for The Big Bang Theory that is in development over at Max, with early indications being that Stuart, Bert, and Denise will be the stars of it. Yet, it could still be a while before anything is finalized there, so let’s just hope that it is able to invigorate the fan base, as well.

