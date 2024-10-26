The Golden Bachelorette: When is the Men Tell All?

We certainly understand if you are excited for a number of things about The Golden Bachelorette, especially when it comes to the Men Tell All. This is a chance to see the return of Charles, Mark, and many other favorites from Joan Vassos’ season.

While no cast is perfect, we do think that there were quite a few standouts this time around — and that is going to make things trickier when it comes to casting the next Golden lead. We tend to think that Charles is the fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean that he will get the gig — there is still time left this season, and producers probably want to figure out who exactly they think is right for that particular job.

Now if you are wondering about the schedule for the rest of The Golden Bachelorette, here is the tentative plan: The Men Tell All is currently set for November 6, whereas the finale is going to be on when we get around to November 13. If it feels like the season has blown by, that’s because it has! It wasn’t that long ago when we were getting to know all of Joan’s guys and now, here we are.

As for who we tend to think is likely to get that final rose at the moment, a lot of signs are pointing in the direction of Chock. Not only has he come across well so far this season, but we do tend to think that he’s received an ample amount of screen time. Also, she’s been able to be there for him after the passing of his mother, and that sort of vulnerability shows that they can get through difficult times together.

