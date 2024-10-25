NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer: What is Paramount+ waiting on?

Earlier this week, attendees in Cannes were treated to an exclusive sneak peek for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo spin-off is one of the most anticipated shows that Paramount+ has, and we recognize that the aforementioned preview was shown specifically for buyers and people looking to further support the show internationally. There is a reason why it was not meant to be shared in some sort of official capacity.

Yet, this does bode an interesting question: Why not? Why is the streaming service holding onto what is clearly some completed footage of the show?

Well, from the outside looking in, a lot of this may be due to something as simple as timing. If you are Paramount at this point, you clearly want to ensure that a show of this caliber is displayed at the best possible time — preferably, a couple of months before the premiere. The lack of an official NCIS: Tony & Ziva trailer / premiere date this week does suggest that we are still some time away from it arriving, and there is going to be more of a specific rollout at that point.

Is that frustrating? Sure, but it is also understandable. The most important thing to come out of this week is the chatter that this is being discussed by the stars as “season 1,” which means that this is not necessarily meant to be some one-off. We also do like the fact that it could contain elements of NCIS while also feeling just as much like an ambitious spy thriller. If the producers can really nail the genre and the humor perfectly, this could bring people nostalgic for a certain era of the franchise back.

Our personal feeling is that when Paramount+ does make some sort of further reveal on the series, it will be in the form of a standard trailer. It will not necessarily be the footage shown this week.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to NCIS: Tony & Ziva right now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

