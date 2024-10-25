Shrinking season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Will Louis be back?

As we try to brace ourselves to see Shrinking season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, one story perhaps lingers above all others: Louis.

Within the first three episodes of this season, Brett Goldstein has appeared; however, in all of them his actual presence was pretty darn limited. Alice tracked him down and confronted him at work, only to then realize that she was not anywhere near as prepared to handle that as she thought. All of this absolutely sets the stage for some really dramatic stuff moving forward, largely because there is hardly a reason to think this story is done.

After all, consider that to date, all we have seen is really Jimmy and Alice yelling in his direction, and 100% we tend to think that there will be a deeper story here. Is it one of forgiveness? That is hard to say, given that Louis is responsible for Tia’s death. That isn’t something you get past, but you can recognize that the character is doing his best in order to make amends. He’s clearly gone through whatever process he needed to already to get to this point.

We do tend to think that at this point, Louis is the shadow bubbling underneath the surface. Meanwhile, some of the larger stories could include what happens when it comes to Sean’s food truck now, or if the story is really over with Grace. After all, you could make a case here that there is a lot more to be explored, even if it actually seemed like Grace was making a smart decision for herself at the end of this past episode. We really hope that we’re done with her abusive husband, but this is a show that has accurately reflected how difficult and psychologically complicated a lot of those issues are.

