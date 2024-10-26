The Old Man season 3: What does Jeff Bridges know?

We know at this point that The Old Man season 3 is happening at FX — it is really just a matter of when we will get it!

First and foremost, we know that the network is really the one who has all the power in order to control the future. Jeff Bridges and the producers may want more, but does that mean that it is going to happen? For the time being, we’re just glad to hear from the actor himself.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Bridges had to say regarding the future:

“I’ve talked to [series creator] John Steinberg and I feel that we’re in good hands with him at the helm, but as far as knowing exactly what’s going to happen, I don’t. So I’m excited to find out what John has in mind. I have inklings. He’s given me a little, but I haven’t read a script, so I can’t really say.”

We do think that the next few months are going to be essential in determining the future of The Old Man, as viewers will continue to check out the show. This is not something that will be based on ratings to a certain extent, but then also the overall budget. TV shows are expensive, after all! This is also an era where budgets are being cut left and right for a lot of programs.

The biggest thing that the show likely has going for it is that FX is about as creator-friendly a network as you are going to find, and that is one of the reasons why a lot of talent flocks there. We are eager that more good stuff is going to be coming … but we’ll probably have to wait a good while in order to see it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

