The Old Man season 3: Does Jeff Bridges expect more?

Following the finale of The Old Man season 2 last night on FX, is there a good chance that more will be coming?

Given the way that the season 2 finale concluded, it feels pretty easy to assume that there will be at least a desire for something more from this world. Now, does that mean that we are going to get another chapter? Hardly, but there are at least some seeds that have been planted to suggest that it is very much possible.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star Jeff Bridges himself confirms that he doesn’t know if there will be more of the show or not. However, we know that the finale sets the stage for interesting stuff with Emily’s big return and her indication that Chase needs to find Harper — and also that she is now significantly more powerful. Bridges had the following to say about his character’s revelation that she is still alive:

I don’t think he has any idea. But I don’t think he’s a guy who spends too much time being shocked. These spies and CIA guys, they have something called OODA. This stands for observe, orientate, decide and then act. That’s a kind of game that these spies play with each other. And the quicker you are doing that process of orientating yourself to, “What’s going on here? Where am I in this situation? What am I going to do?” and then act, that’s kind of where his mind is going. And, she’s pulled this fast one on him. I mean those cars are coming up, she’s totally turned the tables. Just like the episode where he decides, “I’ve got to let these guys capture me; that is where the antidote is, I can’t be running away.”

He’s pissed at his daughter for doing that. I got three girls of my own and I could be angry with them all the time and still love them. He can’t believe it. But he’s not one to show as much shock as somebody else might.

We do tend to think that Emily will now have a huge role in season 3 now that she has embraced all of her different identities — but there is also a chance the show surprises us. After all, it was certainly hard to telegraph the end of season 2 based on how it started.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

