The Old Man season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

In the wake of the season 2 finale airing tonight on FX, it is the perfect time to ask the following: Is The Old Man season 3 happening? If so, when are we going to have a chance to really see it?

The first thing that absolutely is worth noting here is the official stance — or really, a lack thereof. FX has yet to say anything when it comes to whether or not the John Lithgow – Jeff Bridges series is going to return. While we would love to get more news on episodes soon, sometimes this can be a process. The ratings are going to be examined here across multiple fronts; this is not just about how many people are watching live; instead, you have to factor in the bulk of people who are coming on board later on via DVR or streaming on Hulu. In the aftermath of this, they will be able to make more of an informed decision.

When you think about all of this, it is easy to land on “could go either way” when it comes to the show’s future. The Old Man is a show that does have a good bit of commercial appeal, whether it be due to its stars or its genre. However, at the same time it feels like, somehow, the show was under the radar through a lot of its run this time. Is that due to it not being “prestige” enough, or there being so many other shows currently on the air? That’s a really hard series of questions to answer.

For now, let’s just say that we are probably going to find out the future of this series within the next few months. It does not feel like we are looking at a ten-season show here, so at the very least, we would just love to see it stick around long enough to give us full closure to the journey of Dan Chase and Harold Harper.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

