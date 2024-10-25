The Chicken Sisters season 2: Creator talks possible stories

Following the events of the finale this week on Hallmark+, it makes a ton of sense to think about The Chicken Sisters season 2. Is more coming?

Well, for starters, who would’ve thought that a fried-chicken rivalry would prove to be the basis for such a memorable show? Sure, in some ways you could call this silly. However, at the same time, there is meant to be that humor there. This is really a story about food culture, for sure, but also family. There are also some big questions that we have to wonder, including who that was in the photo that Mae recognized.

Speaking to Deadline, here is what creator Annie Mebane had to say about this reveal, but also a lot of other stuff that could be explored:

The person [Mae] recognizes is the farmer (Patrick Keating) they get their chicken from. A lot of that was planting seeds in case we were to get a second season. The show is about family and sisterhood and the complicated relationship between these people and their healing, but it’s also about a rivalry between chicken restaurants. Once the Mimi’s and Frannie’s rivalry is done, there’s a new rivalry, between mom and pop, corporate versus franchise.

It’s a question that came up in the room, of “Who are Mae and Amanda’s parents? Do they even have the same father?” We thought it might be interesting because we didn’t really touch much on Gus’ romantic history in the show, “What is that? What was her past?” and maybe what that could bring up for the girls, or for Amanda and Mae in the here and now.

For now, we’d say that it is fair to be cautiously optimistic that more of the show is coming, but a certain amount of this is going to require a wait-and-see approach. After all, Hallmark+ is a rather different beast and with streaming, it can be really hard on the outside to gauge interest or popularity.

Do you think we are going to see The Chicken Sisters season 2 happen at Hallmark+ down the road?

