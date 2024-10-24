The Chicken Sisters season 2: Renewed, canceled at Hallmark+?

Following the finale today on Hallmark+, are you going to see The Chicken Sisters season 2 happen? Or, is this the end?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is share a little bit about the show, in the event that you haven’t heard anything about it yet. We do think that it has found an audience already, but it’s also a streaming show — and there is so much in the way of competition out there! Take a look at the logline:

Sisters Amanda and Mae reunite when reality show “Kitchen Clash” comes to their town of Merinac, heating up the competition between their feuding fried chicken restaurants – and families. Based on the NY Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name.

There are not a lot of scripted shows out there that actually do use reality TV as a basis, so that alone makes The Chicken Sisters a little bit unique in some ways already.

As for what the future holds…

For now, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a second season. However, at the same time we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to see something more happen here. Why not? Hallmark needs to still find subscribers for their service and while exact viewership is not altogether clear here, this feels like the sort of show that will end up getting another kick at the can. Why wouldn’t it? It’s got a memorable name and a premise that sets it apart to some extent. We know that Hallmark loves their romances, but we like that there is something more going on here.

More than likely, we are going to be hearing more about a season 2 over the course of the next several months — the earlier that the future is decided, the earlier that we will have a chance to see more episodes air.

