Teacup season 1 episode 8 (finale): Is a cliffhanger possible?

As we get prepared to see Teacup season 1 episode 8 on Peacock next week, here’s a reminder: This is going to be the finale! Both episodes 7 and 8 are airing the same day on Thursday, and there is a ton of ground to be covered. We need to learn who Assassin is actually inhabiting, plus also whether or not everyone around the farm is going to be safe. We’re expecting a lot of violence, and maybe a few big-time surprises at the same exact time.

Now, is one of those surprises going to be a cliffhanger? Given that there is already some talk out there about whether or not there is going to be a season 2, it is 100% fair to wonder that…

Well, for the time being here we should go ahead and note that nothing is 100% confirmed regarding if the final will end with a season 2 tease or not. However, would you really be altogether surprised if that’s what we got? This is a show that certainly feels like there is a lot more that it could potentially say about the aliens who are jumping from one host body to the next; there is so little we know about their origins already.

Now, you could make a case that the story for Maggie, James, and the farm ends in the finale, and that a season 2 potentially goes somewhere else. Personally, we’d prefer to remain with the characters we already know and care about … but that could be complicated by how busy some of the cast are with other projects.

What feels like a smart prediction at this point is quite simple: The Teacup finale will give some closure, but also leave the door open for more. Let’s at least hope so, since we’d hate to see a cancellation where nothing is resolved. (We tend to think the future could go either way.)

