SWAT season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Drama ahead in ‘Life’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 8 episode 3 — what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that “Life” is going to be one of those stories that puts a lot of personal and emotional pressure on a lot of different characters. We could learn something more about Hondo’s past and honestly, it is rather exciting to see that happen after so many years! Of course, we’d like it more if it did not come with such personal stakes that did not put him in a certain amount of danger.

To get a few more pieces of info now, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Life” – 20-Squad faces down a prison hostage situation, only to be thrown into deeper danger when a bomb explodes, freeing maximum-security prisoners from their cells, including someone with a personal grudge against Hondo, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We will 100% be the first to say that we simply love that the show is still on after it appeared that season 7 was going to be the final one. By virtue of that, we can just sit back and enjoy every episode without worrying too much about whatever the future holds. This just appears on the surface to be a classic episode of the show in terms of the action — at least before you throw in some of the personal stuff to go along with it. SWAT has a much longer season this go-around than what it had earlier this year; by virtue of that, it can take its time when it comes to delivering a lot of big stuff our way.

