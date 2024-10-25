Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 6 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get the Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 6 return date? We more than understand! With that, we’re thrilled to have more information in here about what could be an interesting change-up for the show.

First and foremost, know that there is no new episode of the Joshua Jackson series next week, marking it the first official break we’ve had in the action. The reason for the hiatus is not all that complicated, as it has to do with it being Halloween! Why would you risk a first-year show coming on at a time in which the numbers would be drastically depleted?

Now, here is the next interesting thing about what lies ahead here: The fact that we’re going to get a slightly different story moving forward than what we’ve seen so far. The title here is “I Always Cry At Weddings,” and the folks at ABC have yet to share too much else. This is notable mostly because to this point, we’ve really just had a chance to see episodes that are themed around various “weeks” about the Odyssey. This may be at least a little bit different.

Our hope here, of course, is that there will be some fun stuff happening within this episode and yet, at the same time, a few more surprises. Remember that there have been rumors / conspiracy theories aplenty with this show that something more is happening than what it appears on the surface, but we’ll have to wait and see with that.

The #1 thing that we’re sure of here is that Ryan Murphy shows have a history of being awesome in their first seasons; it is fair to have questions about what lies ahead after the fact but for now, we’re pretty optimistic that the next handful of episodes will get people talking during November sweeps.

