Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on Meryl Streep, Martin Short

As we prepare for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale on Hulu next week, there are a lot of headlines about things on-screen. However, at the same time, we recognize fully that there have been a lot of headlines off-screen … including the relationship between Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

We should note here that all of the rumors of the pair’s relationship are both interesting as well as surprising. Remember for a moment here that it is pretty rare to see two performers in their seventies face constant questions about whether or not they are together in real life. They clearly have a remarkable chemistry and care a lot about each other, and we also tend to think that this is one of the reasons why Streep was eager to come back for the fourth season in the first place.

Speaking to Decider, showrunner John Hoffman himself commented on how close the two have gotten since they began working on the show in season 3:

“You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns but I remember thinking, like ‘God’ … As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way.”

This is one of the reasons we are still hopeful that Streep could be back in some capacity for a season 5. We recognize fully that she is a famous enough actress to get any role under the sun; at this point in her career, we hope that she is really just eager to have fun above all else.

