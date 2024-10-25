The Agency premiere date, trailer revealed by Showtime

Come Friday, November 29, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers are going to have a chance to see something particularly exciting: The Agency. This is an adaptation of an already-successful show overseas, and it is one that has a pretty excellent cast including the likes of Michael Fassbender as well as Richard Gere.

So what is the series all? Take a look at the logline first and foremost:

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast here includes Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Reza Brojerdi. You can see the full trailer right now over at the link here.

Now, will this show live up to the acclaim of the original? That remains a mystery but for now, we understand fully why Showtime would be interested in this. Remember that they have as good of a spy-drama legacy as anyone out there thanks in part to Homeland, so it makes a great deal of sense for them to do whatever they can in order to replicate that elsewhere. Also, spy dramas are more popular right now perhaps than ever — consider The Night Agent over on Netflix, as well as Citadel on Amazon or even Slow Horses on Apple TV+, even if it is more comedic in tone.

Now, let’s just hope that there are a few more previews to share here over the course of the next month-plus!

