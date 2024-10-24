9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s episode, why wouldn’t you want to get the 9-1-1 season 8 episode 6 return date? After all, it is looking as though the first-responder drama is (regrettably) not going to be coming back next week.

Why the break? Well, we tend to think it is two-fold. First and foremost, ABC does not feel the need to put new episodes of some of their shows on Halloween, when there are a lot of families out there who are set to be doing other things. In that way, we totally get it! Ratings make the world go ’round, and it will help potentially to get the show back for another season.

Now, the good news is that this is not going to be a super-long break, as the plan seems to be to bring all of the shows back on November 7. The second reason for the hiatus is that it will help to make sure more episodes of 9-1-1 and the rest of the network’s shows are ready to go. It does take more than a week, after all, to film these episodes, and even getting a head start on production only helps so much.

As for what we are going to expect the remainder of the season, it is really not altogether complicated. There will likely be more new episodes in November, perhaps even leading into December. (We will have to wait and see on that.) There is then going to be another break presumably, and then we will get another batch in the spring. This is what ABC has done with a number of their other shows over the years, and we see no real reason to think that they are going to do something different here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

