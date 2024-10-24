Lioness season 2 premiere: Will Cruz actually emerge?

The premiere of Lioness season 2 is just a matter of days away on Paramount+ and of course, this is tremendously exciting! However, we also do understand if there is some frustration towards one particular subject in general. By that, we mean mostly the status of one Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz.

After all, consider for a moment here what we saw at the end of last season: Cruz completed her mission, but it came at a huge personal and emotional cost. Her relationship with Aaliyah is almost certainly in tatters at this point, as there is no guarantee the two ever see each other again. She also claimed that she was done with the program and since then, producers have been desperate to hide her in almost every way. She has not been present much in any of the promotional material for this season.

However, it is important to remember this: Laysla is still listed as a part of the cast, and she was also in Texas for much of production. She does still have a major story to play, but what in the world is that going to be? Well, we tend to think that within the first few episodes, that could come out.

Here is the question we do think that we are meant to be wondering right now: Is she friend or foe? What is the endgame that we should be looking for with her at this point? What she is experiencing at this point is a combination of heartbreak, loss, pain, and perhaps even rage. The most important thing is seeing what happens in the weeks and months to come. Do those feelings last, or is there a way to get better?

Cruz’s story was arguably the best that the first season had to offer; the last thing we want is for it to be forgotten.

