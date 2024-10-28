FROM interview: David Alpay on Jade’s season 3 arc, new answers

Coming out of the events of FROM season 3 episode 6, is it fair to say that things are moving once again in the right direction for Jade? Well, we know that the character has struggled over the past few seasons with control in the community — and also, getting people to believe what is actually happening with him.

Now, the good news is that Jade may have an ally-of-sorts courtesy of Ethan, who is working with him to try and solve the mysteries of the Bottle Tree. Tabitha has always done her part to speak to him, and she has certainly valued his voice. We hope that we are on the cusp of some great stuff for him now — we tend to think that the more the townspeople communicate, the closer we are to answers!

Luckily, based on what David Alpay (who plays Jade) told us recently, there are some answers on the way — it is just a matter of when they turn up and what they actually are.

Matt & Jess – As an actor, what do you like to know in advance? Do you go to the writers and say ‘give me all the answers,’ or do you take things as they come?

David Alpay – As a person who is just generally curious about story, I would love to know. On occasion I’ve found ways to ask questions, but it’s always met with a curtain of discretion. For me, the game becomes how I can make this episode, this script that I have in front of me the most alive it can be.

The way I see it, the way I perceive all of this, is that at the end of the day, this is a monster show. You never know when the monsters are going to come for you. This may be my last chance to play Jade. So, let’s make it fun! I want to make it fun so I enjoy working on it and watching it as much as the audience does.

One of the things that has been really fascinating about your character is that he always seem to know things, he’s figuring out things, and he’s even seeing things — but, not everyone believes him or listens to him. Now, whether it be with Tabitha or Ethan, he is getting to work with people who seem to understand him more. Is that refreshing in a way? Is it going to help him?

Yes! He does feel validated, doesn’t he? This is a guy who had a very successful business in the outside world, and you don’t create a successful business without marshaling your resources and convincing the people around you that you know what you’re doing. The moment he came to the town, he lost all of that. He lost his best friend, the only person who could have been like ‘yeah, you should listen to Jade. He knows what he’s doing.’ All that is gone. He doesn’t have his money, his resources, his company, or his technology to help him solve problems. He doesn’t even have a pocket calculator!

This guy is literally on his own and he becomes so obsessed with figuring out quickly that he forgets to take care of himself. He starts to fall apart and is drinking too much — [these are] all the things that make people go ‘maybe he doesn’t know what he is doing. Maybe it’s all a delusion.’ He alienates people when he shouldn’t, and that’s a big problem for Jade.

But you’re right. This season, he starts to salvage [himself].

And now, it seems like he’s getting closer to [potentially] figuring a Bottle Tree mystery out. Jade has a purpose, and he has a collaborator.

It’s good that characters on the show start talking to each other and sharing information. As much as Jade thinks he’s on the right track, the minute he gets different information from other people — without spoiling anything, he’s like ‘oh my God. What I thought was this was actually this. Why didn’t anyone tell me? Let’s go down this rabbit hole.’

It’s very useful to share information. Who knew? (Laughs.)

Through the rest of the season, are we going to have more answers, or simply more questions? I know this show more than any other really gets people screaming with its finales.

It got me screaming at the end of every episode I read, for the sole reason that every episode felt better than the one that came before it for the past two and a half seasons. This is an incredibly well-written season. There absolutely are answers, and that’s satisfying — but no more satisfying than watching these characters grow and evolve. Watching Elgin change over time, watching Julie change over time, watching Ethan grow, watching Jim and Tabitha’s relationship…

There’s a lot to watch — the answers are a part of it, but they aren’t the only amazing part. It’s definitely worth re-watching if you’ve already seen the first five episodes. Watch them again, and listen carefully to them. That’s all I am going to say — I’m not giving anything away, but listen carefully to the episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

