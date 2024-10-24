Agatha All Along episode 7: Is Rio really Death? Is Lilia dead?

We knew that Agatha All Along episode 7 stood a chance to be monumental; as it turns out, we actually saw death in two different forms.

First and foremost, let’s talk death as in Death — or, to be more specific, Death as Aubrey Plaza’s character of Rio. This is someone who is along the Road as we reach the grand conclusion, and of course she poses all sorts of complications now. We know that this character has taken many different forms within the comics, and we tend to think personally that we’ll be seeing a mixture of new and old material. (Obviously, we are not so much getting the stuff connected to Thanos unless the show really goes back into the past and drops some surprises.)

Of course, right alongside the big Death reveal, we also know now that Lilia is dead. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, consider it a sort of sacrifice that she made for some of the other witches to reach the end. She showed her true power as well as her purpose. We’ve seen enough of this show at this point to recognize that a character dying may not be permanent, but we would be foolish to sit here and not at least recognize the possibility.

Overall, is this episode of Agatha All Along the most significant in terms of the reveals? It’s obviously between this and the Billy unmasking … though it still feels like there is more still to consider there when it comes to Wanda. The biggest thing that the show deserves some credit for is making sure that Aubrey as Death packed a punch — and looked awesome without being cheesy. That has gone wrong SO many times, and also with so many shows within the Marvel universe.

