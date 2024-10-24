The Golden Bachelorette episode 6: Jordan eliminated at final 4

Tonight, the focus of The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 was entirely on Joan Vassos and some of her hometown dates — which are, of course, pretty different from what you tend to see on this show much of the time. Instead of having to impress parents, you are mostly having to appeal to siblings and kids. It’s a different vibe, and there is also more of a recognition that the remaining men all know who they are and what they want out of life.

With all of this in mind, the episode tonight brought us into the worlds of Guy, Jordan, Pascal, and Chock. There was a lot going on in here when it comes to some of the visits, but there was also this inescapable takeaway for most of the 90 minutes: Jordan was likely the guy heading out. He had the least amount of screen time heading into hometowns, and that meant that he would need a date that was head and shoulders above the others.

So what was the downfall of this relationship? Well, we just think that there was not as much in the way of a long-term investment here. Chock at this point feels like he is the overwhelming favorite and by virtue of that, it really doesn’t feel like everything else is going to be that dramatic at all. The only thing we consider to be important is whether or not something crazy happens to change things over the next little while, and we doubt that.

Let’s at least tip the cap to Jordan at this point for leaving the show in as classy a way as he could, all things considered. Also, more people got a chance to see tonight just how jacked the guy is!

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Golden Bachelorette episode

Do you think that Joan Vassos made the right decision on The Golden Bachelorette episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







