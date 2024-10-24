Before series premiere: Billy Crystal on comedy, drama

Leading up to the series premiere of Before over on Apple TV+ in under 24 hours, one thing already appears clear: You are going to see a side of Billy Crystal like you have never seen before. As a matter of fact, it is enough to make the actor share a pretty big proclamation.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new video in which Crystal (who serves here as an actor and executive producer) notes that playing child psychologist Eli is the hardest role of his entire career. He is not known for drama, and here, he is playing someone who is wrestling with the trauma of losing someone near and dear to his heart. Judith Light (who plays Lynn) notes that she had always wanted to work with Billy, but never imagined that it would be in this capacity.

Just from watching this video alone, you get a pretty clear sense that Crystal has invested a lot into making Eli a character you want to watch. Of course, at the same time there are some significant mysteries when it comes to his story. That includes why he has a mysterious connection with a young boy named Noah who comes into his life. Is there a secret from his past in play here, or something almost supernatural?

The title of Before is a mystery as much as anything else at this point. This is not an easy sell to audiences in that it says almost nothing about what the show is all about. It’s also worth noting for now that the series feels somewhat under the radar at this point. We hope that viewers are enticed to eventually check it out, especially since it seems like the producers are playing with some big ideas — and also, we hope that there are some answers on the Noah – Eli relationship before the season comes to a close.

