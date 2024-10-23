Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: More via Martin Short

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale. Why not get more laughs beforehand?

Well, we know that you are almost always going to get some laughter courtesy of Steve Martin and Martin Short, and that is precisely what we have from the two’s latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The primary objective there is to promote the end of the season, while also riffing on each other and sharing some fun stories behind the scenes.

Want to see more? Then head over to the link here! One of the moments that absolutely does stand out to us the most is Steve and Marty trying to have a discussion with Selena Gomez about her net worth, which simply leads to laughs since she is significantly wealthier than either one of them at this point. The two also discuss the times that they have made each other laugh the most, and Steve tells the origin story for the show. He’s done it a number of times over the years, but there’s always a little bit of humor in it. (For those who did not know, the initial idea was three older people, but that changed when Selena came on board.)

Within the finale, we know that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are potentially going to get some answers when it comes to the death of one Sazz Pataki. It appears at this point that we have our guilty party in screenwriter Marshall a.k.a. one-time stuntperson Rex, but are things really that simple? It might be, but there are also still potentially some other surprises coming down the road as well.

