Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An Eric Dane update

We certainly would love nothing more than to see Euphoria season 3 premiere in the near future … but will that actually happen?

Well, the reality at the moment here is that this is a show not slated to start production until 2025 and beyond that, we have to expect that it will last several months. We are not even close to a point yet where a premiere date will be revealed, as HBO is going to wait until these episodes are all wrapped. Given the uncertain and tumultuous journey the Sam Levinson series has been on the past several years, this makes a great deal of sense. How can you think anything otherwise?

Well, speaking to The Direct, Eric Dane (who plays Cal on the series) indicated that more than likely, we are looking at a 2026 return for the third season:

“I would be very surprised if we shot in 2025 and aired in 2025 … And you know that has to do also with HBO’s schedule as well, which shows they need to bring back.”

For the time being, we tend to think that January or February 2026 is the most likely scenario for this show — and while this is a long period of time away, Dane is right with a lot of his assessment here. Odds are, these episodes of Euphoria would not be ready to even air until close to the end of next year, and there are a lot of shows the network already has. The Last of Us and The White Lotus have both already filmed their most-recent seasons. Meanwhile, The Gilded Age season 3 is being shot and there is also the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. These are probably going to be their biggest high-profile releases, but then there are also a number of other projects that could fill in the cracks — including some that may have been initially conceived solely for Max.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

