Elsbeth season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Devil’s Night’

Next week on Elsbeth season 2 episode 3, are you going to see some creepy stuff right around the corner? Well, prepare for “Devil’s Night.” This feels, at least on paper, like the perfect sort of story to Halloween — and that makes sense, given that this is exactly when the story is set!

It’s such a pleasure to see that the Carrie Preston show is doing something like this, mostly because tonally it just makes perfect sense. Sure, this is a series that does trade in some dark stuff like murder cases, but there are also a number of lighthearted moments as well! Elsbeth is really the perfect person to throw into this sort of mess, and there is going to be a big one here that requires a lot of characters to examine what really happened on a fateful night on the town.

For a few more details now, check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Devil’s Night” – When a former child star turned party girl Mac (Brittany O’Grady) wakes up on Halloween after a wild night on the town with no recollection of her whereabouts and afraid she may have committed murder, Elsbeth and the team retrace her steps to find the truth. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner must address low morale at the precinct, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who are not aware, this is not the only episode of Elsbeth we are going to get based on a holiday, as there is also one coming for Christmas with Vanessa Bayer! From top to bottom, this is a season where there should be a lot of stuff to be excited about.

