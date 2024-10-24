Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 5: Who is undercover?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 5 on NBC next week, be prepared for a case that is a little different than what we have seen before.

“Economics of Shame” is the title for this episode, and we do tend to think that this alone is a pretty key tease for what you are going to see. There is someone out there trying to capitalize and exploit the same that someone is feeling in the worst possible way, and of course, this leads to Benson and the rest of the team working to get some sort of results.

To view a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/31/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a TV reporter becomes the victim of sextortion that could ruin her career, Benson helps her take back control while Velasco goes undercover as a potential rich target. TV-14

This is clearly going to be a great episode for Velasco, and it goes without saying that we’re curious to see how this case is handled as a result. This episode really represents some of the intelligence that SVU can bring to some of their cases, where they have to think outside the box here and there if they want to get results. It may not always be easy, but it is the path towards them ultimately getting the justice they fight so hard for much of the time.

For those who are not aware as of right now, there is also going to be another new episode of the show next week! We are thrilled that there is so much good stuff right away this season, as it helps to really set the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

