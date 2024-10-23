Shogun season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us now deeper into the month of October, is there good news on the horizon in regards to Shogun season 2?

Now, we know that for a lot of people out there, there is nothing greater than the idea of this show being back and sooner rather than later. However … well, let’s just say that’s not going to happen. This is not one of those shows that can be turned around quickly in the slightest. It takes a lot of time and effort to make this show look and feel authentic, whether it be during the writing process or making sure you have the best locations, costumes, and props possible.

Unfortunately, what this means is that you’re not going to have any Shogun premiere date news this month. Also, we would be shocked if there is any big news at all between now and next October. The earliest we imagine season 2 launching is at some point in 2026.

Nonetheless, there is at least some good news to share today — co-creator Justin Marks has signed a new overall deal with FX! This will not only help him continue with this show, but also potentially others down the road.

Per Variety, here is what Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment, had to say in a statement:

“It is an honor to have Justin as part of the FX family … He is a gifted storyteller who is tireless in his commitment to doing the best possible work. His dedication is in every frame of ‘Shōgun’ and we are delighted to be continuing our relationship with him as we forge new stories to share with the world.”

Meanwhile, Marks had the following to say:

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to spend the last five years at FX … From the production team to the brilliant marketing and publicity apparatus, I feel like FX has become our extended family. I can think of nothing better than to continue collaborating with John, Gina, Nick, Kate, Lindsay and the rest of the team at FX, not to mention the entire Disney Television team led by Dana, Eric and so many other brilliant partners. It’s a rare thing to find partners who challenge you as much as they support you. I can’t wait to see where this road takes us next.”

