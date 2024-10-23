Only Murders in the Building season 4: More insight before finale!

While you prepare to see the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale on Hulu next week, why not reflect a little?

While the producers are not going to speak too openly about the construction of the mystery just yet (or whether or not Marshall really is the killer), they are willing to talk about a few other things. Take, for example, how they shaped the season in the first place and the importance of some of Hollywood’s influences.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which some of the producers do their part in order to unpack and break down what we’ve seen so far, as well as the decision to cast Richard Kind and some other New York actors this time around.

What the video does not discuss, and something we would very much like to know, is whether or not we are going to be seeing Vince and the rest of the Westies moving into the finale. After all, can you argue that they are important? Remember for a moment here that the life of Mabel is in peril right now, and there are only a handful of people who could get to her in time. She’s located right next to Vince on the West Tower; if she does not pick up the phone and respond to the texts from Charles or Oliver, we could see them calling up some of the residents there for help. After all, the trio has done a great thing for them in refusing to turn their in for their rent-control scheme. Can they return the favor here?

