Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 spoilers: Kiana Cook’s big story

If you were wondering when Toya Turner’s character of Kiana Cook was going to make a huge impression on Chicago PD, you now have an answer! Over the course of tomorrow night’s new episode, you will see the new series regular play a particularly important role. She is not actually a part of Intelligence as of yet, but will that change? Well, it feels like we are slowly moving in that direction; it is really just a matter of when that happens.

For now, though, we should note that the real focus point of this upcoming episode is Cook bringing Voight’s unit a case; through that, we are also going to have an opportunity to learn more about the people she works with. Basically, it could give as big a reason as any for her to come over and team up with Hank and company full-time.

In setting the stage further for this particular episode, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say per TVLine:

“It’s a fun episode. It’s a different one for us … She actually brings us the case. Officer Cook comes to the Intelligence unit and comes upstairs and, basically, is looking for help. She caught something while she was a beat cop, and she just has this gut instinct that there’s something deeper here, there’s something more going on, and no one has really trusted her with that as far as her partner in patrol and her sergeant.”

Of course, we do think that a number of Chicago PD trademarks are going to be there across this episode, whether it be the drama, the intensity, and of course the high stakes. If Cook does join, we imagine that there are going to be a few opportunities over time to get to know her and and her background better.

