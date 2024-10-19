Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 promo: A ghost story?

Is Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 gearing up to be the creepiest one that we’ve had a chance to see? Well, there is a case for it!

After all, the preview for it (watch here) seems to signal that Intelligence is going to be investigating a particularly eerie case that will lead Dante Torres into a dark and scary place — one where he discovers a person without any color in their eyes at all. If you did not know the show and saw only the promo alone, you could argue that this was the latest Blumhouse horror film, and not an episode of the police procedural from Wolf Entertainment.

So what is actually going on here? NBC is not saying and yet, we tend to think that this is going to be akin to one of those old-school Scooby-Doo episodes where at the end of the day, there is probably a rational explanation as to what is really going on. It may not be obvious at first glance, but we do think things will become a little bit clearer over time.

As for why we are getting something that is so creepy now, the only answer that we can offer is pretty darn simple: This is the last Chicago PD episode before Halloween. We know that Chicago Med is also going to be going in this direction for the holiday, so be prepared for that.

Will we learn more about Torres in this episode, beyond the case?

For now, we certainly hope so given the show’s penchant for character-focused episodes. After all, we have already seen big ones for both Voight and Atwater, and much of the start of the season was in part about Ruzek. Seeing these spotlights has, in part, made this show so unique and special over the past few years.

