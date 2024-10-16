Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Water and Honey’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to check out Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 — what will the big story be?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that the title for this episode is “Water and Honey” and on some level, the producers are keeping the tighter details under wraps here. If there is a specific focus for some of the characters here, nobody is directly revealing it in advance of the promo after tonight’s episode. So much of this story instead may end up being about the setting, largely because a significant chunk of it is going to be taking place within a devastating rainstorm. How are you going to be able to handle that?

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 5 synopsis, one that sets the stage further for what lies ahead:

10/23/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation. TV-14

This episode could be a lot about the weather, the chaos, and also how Intelligence continues to find various ways in order to pivot. If there is one thing that we have certainly learned from years of covering this show, it is that these characters are going to need to be adaptable.

One other thing to note here regarding the schedule

This is going to be the final episode for at least a little while. The first hiatus of the season is coming on October 30, but rest assured that there is still a lot of great stuff happening after the fact. Following the strike-shortened season earlier this year, there is a much larger batch of episodes this time around. With that, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to with all of the different characters in the mix.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 5?

How do you think “Water and Honey” is going to stand out from the pack? Share right away in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

