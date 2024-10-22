Interior Chinatown premiere date, trailer, and more from Hulu!

Come Tuesday, November 19, we have a chance to see one of the most ambitious (and exciting) new projects of the year in Interior Chinatown. What can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, note that the entirety of the crime series will be available the same day. Also, it seems to have a perfect combination of comedy, mystery, and meta-content. There are already some elements here that make it feel a little akin to Only Murders in the Building, another hit Hulu show. Interior Chinatown is an adaptation, and it has a great cast led by Jimmy O. Yang and Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet.

If you want to get a few more details about the story, take a look at the attached synopsis:

…The show follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural called ‘Black & White.’ Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.”

You can see the full trailer now over here, and this is where we can also throw out a remainder that this show counts Taika Waititi as an executive producer. If you are still mad about Our Flag Means Death getting canceled or the fact that What We Do in the Shadows is in the midst of the final season, maybe this can help to make up for it?

If nothing else, it feels like this will be one of those perfect shows to come out around Thanksgiving, a time in which a lot of viewers are going to be around looking for something to watch.

Are you excited to see Interior Chinatown based on the information that is out there?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







