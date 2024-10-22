The Old Man season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Tables turn

In just a couple of days on FX, you are going to see The Old Man season 2 episode 8 — in other news, the epic finale. What lies ahead here?

The first order of business here is of course noting that this is not necessarily the end of the series; however, there is also no official renewal yet. It’s okay to be on pins and needles entering this episode, especially since this is more or less what the powers-that-be really wanted. There’s that concern on a meta level, but also the concern within the fabric of the story, as well. The tables are turning on the show, as a lot could fall now on Zoe as she tries to figure out whether or not she can save Dan Chase. This is a chance for great performances for sure, but also a ton of danger.

To get some more details on what’s ahead on The Old Man season 2 episode 8, take a look at the synopsis below:

Everything is on the line as Zoe must save Chase’s life, while Harper’s misstep puts him in peril. Written by Jonathan E. Steinberg; directed by Lukas Ettlin.

Is there a chance that a big cliffhanger is ahead?

Well, never say never, right? It feels like the potential for something of that ilk is here, but it really just depends on finding the right way to service these stories. We do want to think that there is a time where Chase and/or Harper can rest and not have to worry about these near-constant threats; however, this may not be possible, given who they are and also some of what we have seen in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

