The Old Man season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see The Old Man season 2 episode 7 on FX, one thing is clear: The end is almost here. there are only two more episodes to go and given the show’s future beyond this one is uncertain, don’t we have to embrace every moment? At this point, that is at least what we are considering.

Unfortunately, we don’t exactly think that Dan Chase is going to be in a position to embrace any moment as we move forward, largely due to the fact that he is in grave danger. He is going to find himself captured; what is he going to do after the fact? We know that he is as smart and resourceful as they come, but that does not mean that he will be able to make it to the other side of this. We just know that he has a personal reason for what he is doing right now: Zoe. Of course, Jeff Bridges’ character is well-aware of the fact that he is much of the reason why Zoe got so mixed up in his life in the first place.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Old Man season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Chase is taken captive by Suleyman Pavlovich as he risks everything to save Zoe; Harper must go to the opposite end of the earth to confront his past.

While the bulk of this show is continuous with one story leading directly into the next, that is perhaps about to be true now more than ever. While we know that the start of this season was full of action-packed moments and surprises, we do tend to think that this is also a trend that is going to now continue further. Be prepared to be on the edge of your seat for a while…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

