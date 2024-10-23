Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8: Another way to prepare

Tonight on FX, you are going to have a chance to dive into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 — so how can we prepare more now?

The first thing to remember entering the story tonight is rather simple: Over the past several weeks, we have seen the worst-case scenario when it comes to the world around Lois. Almost everything has been on fire as she did her best to hunt down the show’s title killer. She did that, but we also learned in due time how this was all in her head.

As we move forward into episode 8 and episode 9 tonight, know that we’re going to get a better sense of what the real world is actually like for Lois. However, at the same time we are also going to be seeing more tie-ins between this world and her coma-dreams. Everything is a bit more connected than what you would assume right now.

If you head over to the link here, you can prepare further for this episode by taking a larger look at the past. Or, to be more specific, a better sense of the show’s most notable visual sequence back in episode 5 where almost everything was done in a single take. This is a reminder of the overall sense of ambition that the show is playing around with, and it also makes us thing that there is some more reason to be excited for whatever is planned from here on out. Things are going to be action-packed and violent; in general, we do believe that we are going to be getting an ending worthy of the hype. Or, at least we hope given that this is one of Ryan Murphy’s best shows in a while.

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8?

Do you think that even more of the story is going to make sense? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

