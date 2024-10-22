The Penguin season 1 video: Colin Farrell, cast on relationships

As we prepare for the remainder of The Penguin season 1 on HBO and Max, it makes sense that relationships will be key. How can they not?

After all, consider right now that Oz Cobb needs to find whoever he can to be on his side given that Sofia is now out there eager for revenge, and is also working to acquire allies of his own. The problem is that he’s not always exceptional at communicating, and he has complicated relationships with a number of the women in his life.

If you do head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Colin Farrell and many other actors / producers dive into the relationships that Oz has with women in particular. Obviously, you have Sofia at the heart of the show, but then you also cannot forget the complicated one he has with his mother, who has been a huge part of the story so far. She is an extremely important influence on the man he is.

Through the remainder of this season, we imagine that a number of these relationships are going to be tested perhaps more so than ever before as the walls start to close in. Sure, it is true that Oz will find a way to make it through a lot of the struggles ahead — it feels highly unlikely that anyone would do away with the character before The Batman: Part II. However, at the same time, it is easy to imagine that Oz could still lose some people close to him. You can argue that this is the cost of doing business for him; or, at the very least the direct consequence of some of his individual actions. He has made his own bed with what he has chosen for his life.

