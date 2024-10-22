NCIS: Origins season 1 spoilers: Will Jackson Gibbs return soon?

At the end of NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3 last night, we saw Jackson Gibbs seemingly depart — but not before leaving his son a Gibbs. So, is that going to be the last we see of him for a good while?

Well, it is easy to imagine that this is the case; however, at the same time, we know that Jackson remains an important part of Jethro’s life for many years until his death during the flagship show. With that in mind, know that the character is not going to be going anywhere — even if you are waiting for a while for his next appearance.

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner David J. North had to say:

“We absolutely adore Robert Taylor, and he and Austin we think are magic together. Robert and Kyle, Jackson and Franks, are also fantastic … We will see Robert again, in Episode 5 — and in a unique way.”

Of course, we will have to wait and see how that happens, but for everyone who loved Taylor on Longmire, this is an opportunity to see him take on another emotional and significant role. The challenge for the entire team on this show is trying to find a way to honor the initial characters, but surprise people along the way — we know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do, so we are happy in the event that we get to see it happen.

Thanks to the fact that this could also be a pretty long season, we don’t think that there is any real limit on how many times Taylor, or really any other character, could ultimately appear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins, including other news on what lies ahead

Do you want to see more of Jackson Gibbs moving into NCIS: Origins moving forward?

Not only this, but what other stories are you hoping to see? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







