NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3: The history of Gibbs’ rules

Within the opening minutes of NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3 on CBS tonight, one thing was clear: The producers wanted to drop more Easter eggs.

So, what did we have this time around? Well, think in terms of a pretty emotional origin story for Gibbs’ rules, one of the most iconic parts of his history on TV. we know so many of them almost to the number, and they are so prolific that for a time, we’ve seen them marketed by the network in a number of different ways.

As for how these rules first began, it all comes back to Gibbs’ late wife Shannon, who felt strongly that every person should have a code to live by. He followed them, largely with the hope of being able to do her proud and also establish a way of life. He wrote down a lot of these rules on napkins and various shreds of paper.

However, when Shannon and Kelly died, the character found himself with almost no rules and no real order in his life at all. As a result, he tossed all of the rules in the trash.

Of course, we know that Gibbs has the rules in the present and by virtue of that, we figured that eventually, something would allow him to get back into this habit. His father is actually the one who pulled some of the rules out of the garbage at the end of the episode, which played well into some of what narrator-Gibbs told us. He was a big part of what allowed him to move forward in his life, and he wondered if he really did enough to show gratitude for everything that he did for him in his life.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Origins and what else is coming up next

What did you think about the history of Gibbs’ rules over the course of NCIS: Origins season 1?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







