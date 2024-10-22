FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Meet Nina’s family

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 3 is going to be coming to CBS next week, but what more is there to say about it now?

Well, “White Buffalo” of course is going to be an hour that brings a lot of drama to the table, though you probably expected that from this show. What is a little more exciting here is what you’re going to get when it comes to family. Get ready to meet more people from Nina Chase’s life! Not only will John Boyd be appearing here as Scola, but you will see her father and sister — which we’re sure will lead to some pretty interesting dynamics in general.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

“White Buffalo” – After a simple act of defiance by a couple of young climate activists goes south, the Fugitive Task Force works to hunt them down before their plans take a devastating turn. Meanwhile, Nina and Scola face family drama when they host her father and sister after they come to town, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, one of the things that makes this show so great is how they can alternate between some of the cases and the personal missions — and obviously, we hope that they continue to find unique ways in which to do this! We also do tend to think that we could see more of Scola on Most Wanted down the road, just like we could see Nina again on FBI. Because of their relationship, it is easier to do crossovers here than almost any other situation.

