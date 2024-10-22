Superman & Lois season 4 episode 5 promo: Clark’s next move

As we get ourselves prepared to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 5, it feels like big changes are in the works.

After all, consider the following first and foremost: Clark Kent is alive! He is back around his family, but there is also a huge problem: Lex Luthor knows that he is out there. Because of this, he can send his monster out to do his bidding, and Clark now has to be one step ahead.

So as we move forward, it feels like strategy is going to be the name of the game for Tyler Hoechlin’s character as much as anything. We are going to see a lot of quick thinking and preemptive strikes, but also hopefully some big questions as to what can be done when it comes to Luthor in particular.

Hey, if nothing else, didn’t you want high stakes entering the final season? At this point, it does feel clear that we’ve got that and then some. Of course, Clark is still in danger, but the same goes for the rest of his family! Michael Cudlitz is doing a great job of infusing this version of Luthor with intelligence and rage; he is someone who has been weathered by past battles and because of that, he is eager and intent to get a certain brand of vengeance. As to whether or not he will really get that, we’re still hoping for a satisfying end. While Superman & Lois has already proven that not everyone in this world is going to have a happy conclusion to their tale, we do still hope for things from the main characters. Why wouldn’t we?

We know that there are only so many episodes left in this shortened season; fingers crossed that almost all of them are great.

