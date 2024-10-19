Superman & Lois season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Dealing with death

As we get ourselves prepared to see Superman & Lois season 4 episode 4 next week on The CW, it absolutely feels like drama is ahead. How else are we meant to describe what we are seeing?

The first thing that is worth noting here is pretty simple: Sam Lane is gone. The most recent death on the show is one that reminds us that in this final chapter, almost nobody is safe. Even though Clark still has a major role to play in the endgame, there could be more loss. That is especially the case when you think about the presence of Lex Luthor, who is played pretty fantastically by Michael Cudlitz. He is chilling, and good on the show’s producers for also finding a way to paint a fantastic picture within the confines of the budget that they have.

Below, you can check out the full Superman & Lois season 4 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD,” “ROOKIE BLUE”) – The Kents struggle to adjust to their new normal. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) helps throw Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) an impromptu wedding that doesn’t quite go as planned. Gregory Smith (“Everwood,” “Rookie Blue”) directed the episode written by George Kitson & Max Kronick (#404). Original airdate 10/21/2024.

We ted to think that we’re going to see a lot of drama within this episode, and may even a second or two where characters could breathe. However, at the same time this is the final season and there are only so many episodes. By virtue of that, you have to remember that things are going to need to move pretty fast! If they don’t, there is a chance that the show is going to end in some sort of terribly unsatisfying way. We have optimistic that the producers have a plan here that will allow everyone the ending that they deserve.

