FBI: International season 4 episode 3: Beach party gone bad

Next week on FBI: International season 4 episode 3, you could be getting a sign that some things are starting to get back to normal. After all, this will be the third episode featuring Jesse Lee Soffer at the helm and with him around as Wes, the team could really start to move forward.

Are there still going to be difficulties that he faces with the team? A million percent yes. This is what happens when you are new to the job, and you have to find a way to get to know a lot of your teammates better. You don’t have to be best friends with a lot of them but at the same time, it helps if there is some sort of good rapport that exists here.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 4 episode 3 synopsis with additional updates all about what’s ahead:

“Nothing Sudden About It” – When an American teenager disappears from a beach party during her senior year trip to Portugal, the Fly Team heads up the search, which is further complicated by the missing teen’s parents’ differing opinions, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, we are still early on in the season and because of this, we absolutely still feel like every character is going to find their way into the spotlight. A lot of the season so far has been about Wes, but why wouldn’t it be? You have to introduce someone who is going to be a central character and beyond just that, also set the tone for what the show is going to look like without Forrester around. We know we got a small taste of it at the end of last season, but still.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 3 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







