Yellowstone season 5: How secretive is The Madison spin-off?

As we know leading into th3e return of Yellowstone season 5 next month, obviously there is a lot to be excited about. Yet, there are also a lot of mysteries, whether it be how Kevin Costner is going to be written out or even how many more episodes are coming up.

Then, this is without even getting too much into The Madison. For those who are not aware, this is the upcoming spin-off series that is set to star Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and many more. We know that the series is set in Montana and grief will be a major part of the narrative. However, not too much else has been said publicly at the moment.

So how much are the powers-that-be keeping things quiet about the spin-off? Here is a prime example. While promoting Accused to TVLine, Adams had the following to say when noted that The Madison has “quite the cast”:

I have no idea what I’m allowed to say about that show, so I’m going to say absolutely nothing except “yes” to what you just said.

Personally, we tend to think the reason for the cagey response may be due to a secret or two when it comes to if any Yellowstone actors are on the show. We wouldn’t be shocked if at least a few familiar faces turn up; however, we don’t get the sense that either Beth or Rip are slated to be a big part of it. What’s the reason for that? Well, all indications at present are that the two of them are going to be potentially in a sixth season of the original show. At the very least, there are some talks about it.

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Yellowstone season 5, let alone The Madison down the road?

