Yellowstone season 5 part 2 trailer: Is something incoming?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is coming to the Paramount Network on November 10. With that in mind, it is fair to wonder something simple: What’s going on regarding a trailer at this point?

We have at this point seen a few teases for what lies ahead; however, at the same time we have yet to get what we’d consider a proper 90-second spectacle that sets the table for the next chapter of the story. That has to be coming at some point … right?

Well, the first thing to note here is the rather-simple reason why the powers-that-be are perhaps a little hesitant to hand something like this over, and while it is likely due to what we already know to be a significant obstacle: The John Dutton dilemma. Odds are, Taylor Sheridan is killing Kevin Costner’s character off and by virtue of that, the producers have to hide how and why it happens — let alone what the story is going to be after the fact.

Whenever a full trailer does eventually arrive, it does feel fair to assume that there is going to be a lot of sweeping vistas and some content that does not necessarily reveal much of the actual story. The important thing to remember here is that Yellowstone is not one of those shows that actually needs to go into overdrive to hype up what is coming next. Remember how successful it has been already and given all the off-season headlines, we tend to think it’s going to get huge ratings no matter what the story is.

Personally, we still think that a Succession like conflict could be coming where there are multiple people fighting over the future of the ranch.

