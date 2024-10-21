NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3: Why is Lala’s story important?

If there is one major takeaway that we got from the NCIS: Origins premiere last week, it was knowing that this is not fully Gibbs’ story. Rather it seems like the reason Mark Harmon’s character is telling us it is due to “her” — or, to be more specific, Lala Dominguez. She worked alongside him during his early days at the organization.

It is strange in a way that Gibbs has never mentioned this woman before, but he also made it clear that this is a story he “doesn’t tell.” Somehow, she did something that radically changed much of his life — this at least gives us a mystery to think about for a while! It feels similar in a way to the Gene chapters on Better Call Saul, where you now have a further reason to watch.

So what does the actress behind Lala have to say about being the mystery “her”? Well, speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what Mariel Molino had to say:

I learned that the story that Gibbs is telling was about “her” when I read the pilot. It was a surprise to me, too, and definitely something that piqued my interest in the character. Since then, [showrunners] Gina [Lucita Monreal] and David [J. North] have given me a little insight into where things are going and I can say that she is someone who will impact Gibbs’ path in a major way. They are going to learn from one another and have to learn to trust each other despite their differences.

Of course, we recognize that there are going to be a lot of stories that take some time to play out and honestly, we’re okay with that. The most important thing is just that we have a few little teases along the way!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

