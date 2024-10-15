NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3: Will Mark Harmon reappear?

Is there a chance that Mark Harmon could actually appear again on NCIS: Origins as Gibbs in the present? In the past, he is the narrator; yet, we got a small treat courtesy of seeing him in the present, sporting a similar hat that he had back when he departed for Alaska.

So what are the chances that we could see more of Harmon on-screen? Nothing may be officially confirmed at the moment, but never say never.

Speaking to TV Insider on this very subject, David J. North made it clear that he and fellow co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal are open to the possibility:

Gina and I have a lot of private discussions, and obviously Mark is first and foremost with all of that. We’re leaving any possibilities open.

At the very least, we’re happy about the idea that there is a reason why we are getting this particular story about Gibbs’ past — and it may not actually be that much about him. Based on what we saw within the first two episodes, this may be as much as anything about Lala Dominguez, who he worked with back when NCIS was just NIS. This is not a character he has opened up about to anyone and with that, something must have happened that he buried these memories away. For at least the time being, this does give us something to wonder about — and also, we tend to think that it could inspire something more with Harmon in the present.

So long as the story is right, we at least do feel hopeful that the door is open for Harmon to return. It may just take a little bit of patience and for all subsequent appearances, we do hope that they turn out to be a little bit more of a surprise.

