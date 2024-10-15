NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3 air date, first details

Following the two-hour premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to know more about NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3? We certainly do not blame you, as there is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, though, here is your reminder that the two-episode broadcast was meant to be a one-week thing, and moving forward, you are going to see a new installment a week. Also, the prequel will be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time after the flagship show.

The first two episodes of this show are meant for the most part to establish this chapter of Gibbs’ life and to help you understand why this story is being told. Moving forward, there are chances to dive deeper into a number of important people, whether that be his father Jackson or Mike Franks, one of the most formative figures in his life.

For a few more details about NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 3 in general, check out the synopsis below:

“Bend, Don’t Break” – A murder near Camp Pendleton leads Gibbs and the team to a suburban mall in San Diego, where Gibbs takes matters into his own hands. Jackson Gibbs pays Franks an unexpected visit, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are excited to see how each episode makes a case for this particular story to be told, especially since we’re not sure that we necessarily need a specific recounting of every single case that Gibbs has ever had. We tend to think that a lot of the story needs to be more purposeful for the series to truly succeed … but what is that really going to look like?

