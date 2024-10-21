Silo season 2 video: Rebecca Ferguson talks fan theories

In just a matter of weeks, we are going to be seeing the Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting that it has been a long wait, but the show is set to deliver what could be one major twist after another. Just think about what happened with Juliette in the final minutes there! She made it out of the Silo, only to discover that the outside world was in fact poisoned … and that there are a ton of other Silos out there. She could explore those moving forward; she may have to do something here, largely due to the fact that she can likely only stay on the outside for so long.

Of course, there is a close to 0% chance that Apple TV+ is going to be giving you a ton of answers between now and the show’s return next month. However, there is something more to share here! If you head over to the link here right now, star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson does her part to share a ton of fan theories that are out there … while also making incredible reactions to a lot of them. Obviously, she can’t give anything major away, though book readers likely know some of this already.

We’ll just say this — for us personally, our question has always been if there is some way to move between various Silo structures underground. After all, we tend to think that whoever built these may have come up with a number of contingency plans. We also recognize that these places had to have been built over time, so there has to be a group who anticipated a possible apocalypse.

