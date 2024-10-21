The Franchise season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A major cameo…

What lies ahead on The Franchise season 1 episode 4 next week? “Enter the Gurgler” is coming up on HBO and, based on what we’re hearing, we’re going to be seeing another send-up of superhero films over the course of it!

So what is the primary focus going to be this time around? Let’s just say that this has a thing or two to do with cameos. Whenever you’re making a movie of this scale, it is pretty obvious that you will do whatever you can to keep the big reveal under wraps. However, at the same exact time, you also have to be cognizant of the fact that there are egos involved and also a lot of bureaucracy. It is crazy to think of how many different variables can get thrown at you for just a two-minute scene!

To get a little more information now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Franchise season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

While they prepare for a big celebrity cameo from the studio’s most popular superhero, the Tecto crew finds themselves at odds with another film within Maximum franchise.

One of the things that does excite us the most about where things stand right now is that this show is just starting to fully get its momentum. Anytime that you have a comedy that teeters on the absurd, you have to be aware that it can take a few weeks to really get a good sense of its voice and how it wants to tell some of its stories. Because The Franchise doesn’t have as many episodes as a broadcast show, it does have to figure that out a little bit faster … and luckily, it has. We’ll just have to wait and see how exactly things push forward through the rest of the season, and what other opportunities there are for laughs.

